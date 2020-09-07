1/
Russell Lyons
Mr. Russell Patrick Lyons, 80, of Moun Airy, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on May 4, 1940, to the late John and Lillian Kinney Lyons. Mr. Russell was a retired truck driver, and proudly served our country in the United States Marines and Army. He is survived by his children, Ramona Haubrich, Evelyn and Randy Hornaday, Patrick and Susan Lyons, Russell Lyons Jr., Terri and Rocco Shackelford; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother and sisters-in-law, Michael and Alice Lyons, Carolyn Lyons; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lyons was preceded in death by his wife, Lisalotte Van Basshuissen Lyons; a grandchild, Jason Lyons; and a brother, Jack Lyons. A private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Lyons family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
