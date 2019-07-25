Home

Mrs. Ruth Mooney Dufresne, age 89, of Dobson, passed away on Wednesday morning July 24, 2019, at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Harnett County on July 11, 1930, to the late Squire Mooney and the late Nora Lee Boles Mooney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles "Charlie" Ernest Dufresne; sister Ruby Mooney Bates; brothers Clinton Mooney and Elmer Mooney. She was a member of Pine Hill Church, a retired secretary for the U. S. government and a military wife who traveled the world with her husband, Charlie. They retired to North Carolina in 1980. She obtained her BA from Gardner-Webb University in 1984 and returned to work for the VA in Winston-Salem, retiring in 1994. Surviving are her children Debra Carr of Pacific Palisades, California, Charles E. "Chuck" Jr. and wife Joy Dufresne of Raleigh, and Karen Dufresne of Lake Worth, Florida; beloved grandchildren, Kimberly Dufresne, Matthew Dufresne, and Jack Guastella; and nephews Calvin and wife Dorothy Mooney and Terry and wife Bonnie Bates. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Pine Hill Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Michael Thames will conduct the services. The family will receive friends a Pine Hill Church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of her service at noon. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson is serving the Dufresne family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from July 25 to July 26, 2019
