Mary Ruth Hill Jessup went home to be with her Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born Dec. 17, 1928, in Surry County, she is the daughter of the late John Zeb and Ola Huie Hill. She was a devoted wife and mother. Ruth and her late husband, Joe Bill Jessup, are survived by their daughters, Olivia Ann Jessup and Mary Jeannette Jessup King and son-in-law, Jeffrey D. King. She is also survived by her sister, Dot Hill Strayhorn; her brother, Ray and sister-in-law Violet O'Neal Hill; sister-in-law, Mildred Hill; beloved aunt, Myrtle Hill Wagoner; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Jessup Midkiff. Ruth graduated from Franklin High School. She retired from Northern Hospital of Surry County in 1992 from a career in nursing. Ruth was dedicated to her church and church family. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Mount Airy and, after her marriage, a member of Westfield Baptist Church in Westfield. From her youth, she was an avid Bible student and Sunday school teacher. Ruth's passion was singing. She loved music. She was a member of the church choir and often sang in trios and for special occasions. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers J. Cecil Hill, J.D. Hill and sister Shelba Hill Carpenter. She will be honored by many loving nieces, nephews and great-nephews and nieces who will escort her to her burial. Funeral services will be held at Westfield Baptist Church, Westfield, Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Westfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or online at www.lcfh.org. Online condolences may be made at www.jcgreenandsons.com.