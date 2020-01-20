|
Ms. Ruth Ann Venable Key, age 72, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home. Ms. Key was born in Surry County on Jan. 13, 1948, to Joseph Harley and Delia Peele Venable. She was retired from Kentucky Derby Hosiery and was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church where she enjoyed serving in the nursery. Ms. Key was extraordinary at crocheting and crafting. Many of her beautiful works were shared with family and friends and graciously donated to various charities. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is a daughter, Debbie Kirby; a son, Frankie Venable; "she treasured and embraced every moment with her granddaughter," Brittany Alexandra Kirby; and she also had several loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Key was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Venable; sisters, Dorothy V. Whitt and Louise V. Browder; and brothers, Richard Venable and Frankie Venable. A private memorial service will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020