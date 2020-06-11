Ruth Kingery Love, age 90, of Mount Airy, passed into her heavenly home Wednesday, June 10, at Northern Regional Hospital Skilled Care. Mrs. Love was born in Hopkins County, Kentucky, June 26, 1929, to the late George Washington and Pearl Baker Kingery. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a faithful member of the Holly Springs Baptist Church, while her health permitted. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Surviving are her daughters and son-in law, Delana Simpson and Dianna and John Cox; son and daughters-in-law, Dwight and Sandy Love, and Shelia Love Hardy; grandchildren Harlan Kenneth Gammons III, Tommy Mears, Jake Pendleton, Heather Love Lowry (Billy Joe) , Rhiannon Cox, Ashley Love McIntosh, Ashley Davis Bell, Thomas Y. Davis, Christopher Davis and Christy Bentley; great-grandchildren J.D Gammons, Casey Gammons, Morgan Mears Hall, Maddie Kay Mears, William McKinley Lowry, Sadie Grace Lowry, Brantley Casstevens; Regan Davis, Parker Bentley and Hudson Bentley; a great-great granddaughter, Ellie Grace Gammons; and a host of nieces and nephews in Kentucky. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Love was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Delmar Branson Love; a son, Daniel McKinley Love; sisters Edith Ayers, Velma Roberts, Cleadith Wyatt, Annie Shelton, Elizabeth Gray; brothers Paul, Monroe, Rex, Jack, James, and Ernie Kingery; sons-in-law, Harlan Kenneth Gammons Jr., and Brent Simpson. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held Saturday June 13, at 11 a.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with Rev. Richard Loman and Rev. Lee Johnson officiating. A viewing will be held at Moody Funeral Home throughout the day on Friday, June 12 from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The Love family will greet friends at the home of her daughter, Dianna, 306 Wrenn Ave., Mount Airy. The family would like to thank the staff of Northern Regional Hospital's Skilled Care for the love care given to their mother during her stay. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.