Mrs. Ruth Marilyn Creed Gwyn, 74, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday evening, June 14, 2019. Mrs. Gwyn was born April 9, 1945 in Surry County to the late Ralph and Mary Alice Hill Creed. She retired from Cross Creek Apparel and was a faithful member of Union Hill Friends Church. Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Teresa Gwyn, and Kenny and Janet Gwyn; grandchildren Bailey Gwyn, Emma Grace Gwyn, Adam and Jaimi Lawson, and Melanie and Tripp Gallup; great-grandchildren Mason Lawson, Maddox Lawson, Brielle Gallup, and Kade Gallup; and by one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Crystal Creed. In addition to her parents Mrs. Gwyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Woodrow "Woody" Gwyn; and by a brother, Kyle Creed. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 4 p.m. at Union Hill Friends Church where she will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Services will be conducted by Rev. Fonda Younger and Rev. Ernest Brown with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Union Hill Friends Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.