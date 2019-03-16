Home

WAGRAM — Mrs. Myrtle "Ruth" Sprinkle Ramey, age 96, of Wagram, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Morrison Hospice Home in Laurinburg. Mrs. Ramey was born in Lee County, VA, on December 31, 1922, to the late William Jackson and Mary Elizabeth Riley Sprinkle. She was a loving homemaker and a member of Springhill Baptist Church. Mrs. Ramey was the number one Carolina Tar Heel Basketball fan. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Jeff Stone; a son and daughter-in-law, William "Butch" and Mary Ann Ramey; grandchildren, Casey Ramey and husband Mike, Jeremiah Stone and wife Myra, Jake Stone and wife Mindy, and Jenny Stone; great-grandchildren, Joscelin Stone, Jude Stone, Kirk Stone, Emily Stone; a sister, Peggy Sprinkle. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ramey was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Ramey; a sister, Helen Richardson; brothers, Olen, Bill, and Johnny Sprinkle. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 17, at Roaring Gap Baptist Church by the Rev. Joe Atkins. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Scotland County Hospice, 610 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

