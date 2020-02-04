|
Mrs. Amma Ruth Richardson Vaughn Roth, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Mrs. Roth was born Oct. 3, 1922, in Sparta, the daughter of the late Oscar Millard and Bertha Caudill Richardson. She graduated from Sparta High School and Pfeiffer College, where she met her first husband, Lucien Renner Vaughn Sr. Ruth and Renner were married in Corvallis, Oregon, while Renner was serving in the United States Marine Corps. Following Renner's military service in World War II, they moved to Mount Airy, where they raised three children. Ruth continued to live in Mount Airy following Renner's death in 1969. In 1984, she moved to New Bern to be close to her family. She delighted in serving as a tour guide at Tryon Palace. In 1998, Ruth met her current husband, John P. Roth, while on tour in Hawaii. They enjoyed traveling the world before making their home in Sanford and later in New Bern. Ruth referred to John by the name "Hans" as he is a native of Basel, Switzerland. Ruth was a kind and graceful woman who loved caring for her family. Although she was raised in and loved the mountains of North Carolina, she developed an equally strong love of being at the North Carolina coast and walking on the beach. She is survived by her husband, John P. Roth of Sanford; and three children, Jeffre Alan Vaughn of Atlantic Beach, Lucien Renner Vaughn Jr. of New Bern, and Celia Vaughn Creech ("Lindy") and her husband, Jerome, of Tarboro. Her eight grandchildren are Renner Wolf Vaughn and his wife, Alex, of Lake Tahoe, California, Charlotte Vaughn Paramore and her husband, Matt, of Raleigh, Jeffre Alan Vaughn Jr. and his wife, Arlissa, of New Bern, Bryan Richardson Vaughn and his wife, Deanna, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Anna Vaughn Creech Kincheloe and her husband, Hatcher, of Raleigh, Emily Richardson Creech of Costa Mesa, California, Lucien Renner Vaughn III ("Luke") of New Bern, and Hudson Thomas Vaughn and his wife, Gracie, of San Diego, California; and five great-grandchildren. She was fondly referred to as "Rudy" by her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, two brothers, and two sisters, Ruth was preceded in death by and is now in heaven with her first husband and her beloved grandson, Thomas Jerome Creech Jr. The family will have a private graveside service on Friday, Feb. 7, followed by a public visitation at 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas Creech Youth Fellowship Fund, c/o Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church, 303 East St. James Street, Tarboro, NC 27886. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.