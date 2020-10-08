Ryan Eastridge

Ryan S. Eastridge, 65, of Laurel Fork, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. He is survived by children April Gallimore, Rhyanna Brown, Curtis Eastridge, and Shauna Littreal; siblings Sondra Harris, Larry Eastridge, Patti Thompson; along with two grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at E.B. Webb Cemetery, 201 Mat RD, Meadows Of Dan, Va. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.