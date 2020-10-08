1/1
Ryan Eastridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ryan S. Eastridge, 65, of Laurel Fork, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. He is survived by children April Gallimore, Rhyanna Brown, Curtis Eastridge, and Shauna Littreal; siblings Sondra Harris, Larry Eastridge, Patti Thompson; along with two grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at E.B. Webb Cemetery, 201 Mat RD, Meadows Of Dan, Va. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
E.B. Webb Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA 24091-4741
(540) 745-2007
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved