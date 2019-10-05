Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
LAMBSBURG, Va. — Mrs. Sadie Lucille Lyons Blackburn, 91, of Lambsburg, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019, at Galax Health and Rehabilitation Center in Galax. Mrs. Blackburn was born April 9, 1928, in Carroll County, VA, one of seven children born to the late Victor Shuble and Hannah Ruth Duncan Lyons. Sadie was a homemaker and a member of Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by seven daughters and six sons-in-law, Brenda and Richard Zagurski, Vickie and Dwight Leonard, Frankie and the Rev. Craig Dickens, and Amey and the Rev. Kenny King, all of Cana, Mae and Buddy Fleming of Lambsburg, June Kiebler of Dobson, and Hazel and Tex Smith of Mount Airy; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Louvenia and Alton Love of Lambsburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blackburn was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Sanford Blackburn; a daughter, Iris Faye Blackburn; and five brothers, Shuble Lyons, Ray Lyons, Ronald Lyons, Velpo Lyons, and Homer Lyons. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Kenny King and the Rev. Craig Dickens officiating. Burial will follow in the Hawks Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m at the church. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
