PILOT MOUNTAIN — Samuel "Sammy" Gray Lawson, 66, of Pilot Mountain went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 3, 2019. He was born April 13, 1952, in Stokes County to the late John Samuel Lawson and Mae Ola Adkins of Pinnacle. He was in the grading and excavation business and a retired tobacco farmer. He is survived by his wife Janice Marie Jessup Lawson; his daughter, Tracey Lawson Coker (Matt) of Richmond Hill, Georgia; son Tommy Lawson (Chrystal) of Pilot Mountain; sister Jane Rutledge of Pinnacle; sister Joyce Whitaker (Danny) of Pinnacle; brother Roger Lawson of Pinnacle; sister Norma Jean Simmons (Mark) of Lowgap; and grandchildren Hanna Coker, Sara Coker and Jake Phillips (Krystal). He was preceded in death by his brother Randall Lawson of Pilot Mountain. Services will be officiated by Pastor Linda Anderson and Rev. Posey Simmons on Wednesday, March 6, with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2.45 p.m. and service following at 3 p.m. at Westfield Friends Church, 3161 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Immediately following the service, the congregation of Westfield Friends Church will be providing a meal in the fellowship hall. Special thanks to the staff of Woltz Hospice of Dobson, Amanda Holt and Patty Ayers. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the donor's choice to Westfield Friends Cemetery, 3161 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or Woltz Hospice, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. The family has entrusted Howell Nelson Funeral Services of Pilot Mountain to serve the family.