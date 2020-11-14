Samuel Andrew "Andy" Hennis III, 78, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Andy was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Mount Airy, to Samuel Andrew Hennis Jr. and Myrtle Foy Hennis. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Mount Airy. He attended UNC of Chapel Hill and then worked for his father and uncle at Town Tire Service. In 1969 he was employed by the Allied Brands Division of UniRoyal Tire Company managing a warehouse in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1970 UniRoyal transferred him to Dallas, Texas, where he became an Allied Brands sales representative traveling the states of Texas and Oklahoma. In 1986 Andy returned to Mount Airy working in the commercial roofing business for five years. In 1991 he attended Appalachian State University completing courses necessary to sit for the NC Appraisal Board license exam. He worked as a Staff Appraiser for Workmens' Federal Savings and Loan Association until its merger with Southern National Bank. He then became an Independent Fee Appraiser until his retirement in December 2004. Andy was a member of Granite Masonic Lodge No. 322, a former 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a former member of Oasis Shrine Temple. He was a Charter Member of the Garland, Texas, Shrine Club and a former member of Hella Shrine Temple of Dallas. Andy was an avid sailor, sailing inland lakes and offshore. He was a member of the Mount Airy Jaycees, the Venture Sailing Club of Dallas, the Texoma Sailing Club, and the Surry County Genealogical Association, serving as its President in 2005 and 2006. A lifelong photographer and biker, Andy loved taking pictures and riding his Harley Davidson. Surviving are a daughter, Susan Hope Hennis of Plano, Texas; a son, Robert Miles Hennis of Plano; four grandchildren, Natalie Marie Crowell Kidd, Andrea Lee Crowell Scott, John Michael Bodine, and Tanner Miles Hennis; seven great-grandchildren, Madelyn Kidd, Zoey Kidd, Emmersyn Kidd, Luke Kidd, Andrew Scott, Jonah Scott, and Bennett Scott; a sister Suzanne Foy Hennis of Mount Airy; a sister Pam Hennis Fallis of Wilmington; one niece, two nephews, and two great-nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, a son, James Andrew Hennis, and a brother-in-law, Donald H. Fallis. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy, Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jay Meadows and Dr. Roger Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Due to the current situation the family asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.