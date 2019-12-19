|
|
CAMDEN, GA — Samuel Morris Lee died Dec. 17, 2019, at his home on Harrietts Bluff in Camden County, Georgia. He was born in Charlton County, Georgia, on July 4, 1940, to Dolphus and Nellie Crews Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Cindy Lee. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan Nichols Lee. In Surry County, North Carolina, he is survived by a brother-in-law and wife, Robert and Betty Nichols; also by nieces Donna Nichols Bryant, Treva Nichols Smith, Kristi Nichols Ashworth and Susanne Nichols Puckett; and by nephews Wade Nichols, James Nichols, and David Nichols. Samuel was a graduate of Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, with a BS in Education. He earned a Masters and Specialist Degree's in Education from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. He taught at West Wilkes High School in Wilkes County, North Carolina. He served as Vice Principal and Principal of Camden County High School in St. Mary's, Georgia, for 14 years. He was the Financial Director for the Camden County School System for 13 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Mary's, Georgia. As a young man, Samuel worked as a salesman for Spencer's Baby Wear in Mount Airy. He later managed the State Furniture Store on Main Street in Mount Airy. A private burial will be in the White Plains Friends Meeting Cemetery in White Plains, North Carolina. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019