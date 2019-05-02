Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Samuel H. Shelton, 62, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born to the late W. Russell and Josephine H. Shelton. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by a brother, W. Russell Shelton, Jr.. He is survived by his step-mother, Elaine Speas Shelton. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for all the care Mr. Shelton received. There will be no formal services. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
