Mr. Samuel H. Shelton, 62, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born to the late W. Russell and Josephine H. Shelton. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by a brother, W. Russell Shelton, Jr.. He is survived by his step-mother, Elaine Speas Shelton. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for all the care Mr. Shelton received. There will be no formal services. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.