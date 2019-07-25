Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Sandra Barr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Barr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Barr Obituary

Sandra Marie Barr, 60 of Hillsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Barr was born in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Howard Saunders Webb and Gerolean Lewis Webb. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Webb. Sandra is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rick Barr; sons and daughters-in-law, Josh and Nicole Barr of Hillsville and Daniel and Regina Barr of Galax, Virginia; grandchildren, Eli Barr, Ethan Barr, Austin Barr, and Elizabeth Barr; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Claire Webb of Lynchburg, Virginia; and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Vernon Mitchell of Bassett, Virginia. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a great love and appreciation for Gladesboro Lutheran Church and her church family, where she had been a member for 42 years. Sandra was a nurse for 17 years at Northern Hospital of Surry County and cherished her time there. The family would like to express a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice, Woltz Hospice Home and all of her friends and coworkers at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor JoAnn Bunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Gladesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 26, from 5 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gladesboro Cemetery Fund c/o Larry Sykes 8540 Snake Creek Road, Hillsville, VA 24343 or Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now