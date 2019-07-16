LOWGAP — Ms. Sandra Jeanette Cockerham Christoph, age, 53, passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019. She was born in Surry County on Oct. 24, 1965, to Andy Mose Cockerham and to Esther Louise Stanley Hopkins. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Surviving is her son, Jessie Christoph; father and step-mother, Mose and Linda Cockerham; mother, Esther Stanley Hopkins; sisters and brothers-in-law, Missy and Mike Flippin, Savanna and Christopher Badgett; brother Larry Cockerham. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Cockerham and Misty Free. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Trent Lyons and Rev. Chris Danley will officiate the services. The family will receive friends at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Thursday from 1: p.m. until the time of her service at 2 p.m. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson, is serving the Christoph family, and there will be no formal services held at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com