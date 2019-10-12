Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Gabriel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Gabriel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Gabriel Obituary

Mrs. Sandra Kay Stroupe Gabriel, 62, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Galax, Virginia, on July 8, 1957, to the late William and Jean Todd Stroupe. Mrs. Gabriel was a Registered Nurse, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a loyal friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Seth "Gil" Gabriel; a daughter, Robin Royal and her friend, Crystal Heishman; grandchildren, Caleb Gabriel, and Erin Carter; Stepson, Brandon Gabriel and wife Samantha; special niece and nephews, Dawn Edwards, Billy Joe Poole, and Ronny Stroupe; other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gabriel was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Royal; a sister, Barbara Poole; brothers, Jesse Stroupe, Kenneth Stroupe, and Ronny Stroupe. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ricky Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now