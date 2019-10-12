|
Mrs. Sandra Kay Stroupe Gabriel, 62, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Galax, Virginia, on July 8, 1957, to the late William and Jean Todd Stroupe. Mrs. Gabriel was a Registered Nurse, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a loyal friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Seth "Gil" Gabriel; a daughter, Robin Royal and her friend, Crystal Heishman; grandchildren, Caleb Gabriel, and Erin Carter; Stepson, Brandon Gabriel and wife Samantha; special niece and nephews, Dawn Edwards, Billy Joe Poole, and Ronny Stroupe; other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gabriel was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Royal; a sister, Barbara Poole; brothers, Jesse Stroupe, Kenneth Stroupe, and Ronny Stroupe. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ricky Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019