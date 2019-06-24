Mrs. Sandra Iris Hall Martin, age 78, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Martin was born in Surry County on Dec. 23, 1940, to Joseph Glenn and Roanalda Cooke Hall. She graduated from UNC-Greensboro, Magna Cum Laude, with a bachelor's degree in 1978, and retired from Surry County Schools after 30 years of service. Most of her teaching career was at Franklin Elementary. Mrs. Martin was a faithful member of Woodville Baptist Church where she served as Church Secretary, Leader of WMU for many years, Bible School Director, and many other devoted capacities. Mrs. Martin possessed an abundance of God-given talents. Her joy was to share those gifts with others. She was most well-known for her paintings; baking wedding and birthday cakes; and especially her quilts. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is a daughter, Gail M. Walden; sons and daughters-in-law, George P. "Pat" Martin, Brad and Trish Martin, Doug and Bonnie Martin, Steve and Kelly Martin; grandchildren, Cindy, Jansen, Abbey, Ben, Ryan, Levi, Hunter, Raleigh, Chloe, and Colby; great-grandchildren, Dayton, Dalton, Emma, and Davis and two great-grandchildren on the way; sisters Faye H. Frye and Alda H. Wilmoth; a brother-in-law, Donald Riddle; and special friends Ann and John Campbell, Mary Chandler and Geneva Johnson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, George Harrison Martin, and a sister, Glenda H. Riddle. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at Woodville Baptist Church by Rev. Kevin Kilby. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodville Baptist Church, c/o Terry Inman, 4818 Westfield Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to at relayforlife.com. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.