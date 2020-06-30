Sandra Nester

Sandra Ashburn Nester, 73, of Mount Airy, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Monday afternoon, June 29. Mrs. Nester was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Surry County, one of three children born to the late Lawrence and Vera Inman Ashburn. Sandra retired as a bookkeeper. She worked at Dobson Trucking Company for many years and later worked at Surry-Yadkin Residential Services. Sandra was a Christian and a faithful member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. As an avid reader, her family and friends often found Sandra with a book or Kindle in hand. Music was a big part of Sandra's life, as she loved choral singing. She sang alto with several choirs throughout the years, including The Surry Community College Choir, VOCE, Mountain Valley Voices, The Community Chorus of Elkin, and the Flat Rock Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward "Ed" Nester of the home; a daughter, Natalie Nester of Atlanta, Georgia; a special pet, Molly; a sister, Judy Kirkman of Mount Airy; a brother and sister-in-law, Russ and Lee Ashburn of Mount Airy; and two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Jackie Nester of Westfield, Shirleen Nester of Mount Airy, and Don Moler of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nester was preceded in death by an infant son, James Michael Nester; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dexter and Eleanor Nester; and three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, James "Jimmy" Kirkman, Jerry Nester, Sarah and Joe Bill Anderson, and June Moler. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private funeral service will be held and burial will take place at Skyline Memory Gardens. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, July 1, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Voices, c/o Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.