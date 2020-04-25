|
|
WALNUT COVE — Sarah Ruth Floyd Reese, 58, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Sarah was born on August 23, 1961, in Forsyth County to the late Henry L. and Pauline Newell Floyd. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and was retired from AT&T Wireless. Sarah was the founding member of Caring Cross Program that covered all of the United States as well as many other countries. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her two sisters, Joanie Floyd Nett and Patricia Floyd Mason. Sarah is survived by her sister, Judy Sipes; brother, Ron Floyd (Jane); one nephew, Andy Sipes; one great-nephew, Wrangler; three great-nieces, Stormie, Summer and Raven; and her two fur babies, Pattie and Pea Todd. There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire ICU staff at Forsyth Medical Center, and all of Sarah's neighbors, friends, and church family for all of their prayers and calls that were offered during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Association: Po Box 41912, Raleigh, NC 27629, The : 4217 Park Place Court, Glenn Allen, Virginia 23060, or to The : PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Reese family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020