Sarah Towe

Sarah Anne McGee Towe, age 61, of Mount Airy, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Towe was born in Surry County, Nov. 19, 1958, the daughter of the late Edward Lee McGee Jr. and Sarah Hegler McGee. Anne graduated from Mount Airy High School and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She worked in banking after her education and was a member of First Baptist Church of Mount Airy. Anne loved and cherished being a wife to Mark and a mother to Zachary. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Mark H. Towe; sister, Laurie McGee; mother-in-law, Eva Sue Simmons Towe, sisters-in-law, Karen Orcutt and Sue Towe; a very special friend and caretaker, Donna Krause. In addition to her parents Mrs. Towe was preceded in death by her son, Zachary Edward Towe; brother, Alan McGee; father-in-law, Harrison Towe. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery Columbarium with Rev. Jay Meadows officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 714 North Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030.