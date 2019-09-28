Home

Sharron Atkins

Sharron Atkins Obituary

Mrs. Sharron R. Atkins, 72, of Dobson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. at Rockford Baptist Church, with a private burial. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Rockford Baptist Church, 4947 Rockford Road, Dobson, NC 27017 (ATTN: Missy Huffman). Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
