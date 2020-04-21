|
Sheila Annette Bolen Smith, age 50, of Mount Airy, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on Sept. 6, 1969, to Paul and Shirley Tate Bolen. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are her son and daughter-in-law, Teddy and Shannon Bolen; grandchildren, Cyrus and Orion Bolen, Christina Hernandez; brother, Jeff Bolen and special friend, Mattie Mendoza and his daughter Destiny Mendoza. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her sister, Lena Pavlisak. There will be no formal services at the funeral home at this time, however online condolences may be made online by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020