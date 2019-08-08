|
|
Mrs. Shelby Jean Mendenhall McPherson, age 80, of Mount Airy, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born on April 27, 1939, in Scott County, Virginia, to the late Charlie Jessee Mendenhall and the late Cora Elizabeth Bledsoe Mendenhall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Edith Lawson, Mary Lumpkins, Ella Mae Bowen; six brothers, Bradley Mendenhall, Charlie Mendenhall, George Mendenhall, Ralph, Lloyd, Lewis Claudy Mendenhall. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and nana. Surviving is her husband of 58 Years, Paul James McPherson; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer "JJ" and Todd Goodson; two grandchildren, Emily and Chris Edwards, Katlin and Russell Reynolds; great-grandchild, Adeline Reynolds, and one on the way, Robert James Edwards. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Moody-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in Littlie Vine Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family request in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019