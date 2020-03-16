|
Ms. Shelly Nanette Draughn Boyd, 55, of Mount Airy, passed away on Sunday night March 15, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 9, 1965, to Dennis Wade Draughn and the late Geraldine Fletcher Duffy. She loved the mountains and gazing at the water and was an avid Carolina Tarheels fan. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Jesse Boyd and Benny Boyd and Stacy Gwyn and her children, Acosha and Sebastian; her sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Lewis Lowe; her father, Dennis Wade Draughn; two nephews, James Hill and Justin Hill; a niece, Jewel Lowe; and a great-niece, Rogue Hill. Ms. Boyd was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Fletcher Duffy; and stepfather, William Duffy. The family will receive friends on Thursday morning from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is respectfully serving the Boyd family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020