Mr. Sherman Harold Layell, 68, of Mount Airy passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Mount Airy. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 6, 1951, to the late Fred Layell and Ila Bowers Layell. He proudly served his country in the US Army as a military police officer. He was a graduate of Elkin High School, Surry Community College, University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and Applachian State University. He was a certified public accountant but found his true calling teaching. Mr. Layell taught 28 years at Surry Community College before he retired. In addition to his mother Mr. Layell is survived by his wife, Janice Newman Layell; a sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and David Lyall; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Rhonda Layell; special niece and husband, Lisa and John Rutherford; special nephew and wife, Michael and Kayla Lyall; several nephews; and his special canine girl Autumn; grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews, and his many lifelong friends from his Elkin school days. In addition to his father, Mr. Layell was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Dawn Layell; brothers, Tommy Layell and Fred David Layell, nephew Zack Layell, and great-nephew Justin Todd. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 14 at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Selbert "Bert" Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Saddle Mountain Cemetery, Mile Post 221, Ennice, with military honors conducted by the Sparta VFW. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 until 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayberry 4 Paws, 125 Skyview Lane, c/o of Jane Taylor. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.