Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherman Layell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherman Layell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherman Layell Obituary

Mr. Sherman Harold Layell, 68, of Mount Airy passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Mount Airy. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 6, 1951, to the late Fred Layell and Ila Bowers Layell. He proudly served his country in the US Army as a military police officer. He was a graduate of Elkin High School, Surry Community College, University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and Applachian State University. He was a certified public accountant but found his true calling teaching. Mr. Layell taught 28 years at Surry Community College before he retired. In addition to his mother Mr. Layell is survived by his wife, Janice Newman Layell; a sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and David Lyall; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Rhonda Layell; special niece and husband, Lisa and John Rutherford; special nephew and wife, Michael and Kayla Lyall; several nephews; and his special canine girl Autumn; grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews, and his many lifelong friends from his Elkin school days. In addition to his father, Mr. Layell was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Dawn Layell; brothers, Tommy Layell and Fred David Layell, nephew Zack Layell, and great-nephew Justin Todd. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 14 at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Selbert "Bert" Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Saddle Mountain Cemetery, Mile Post 221, Ennice, with military honors conducted by the Sparta VFW. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 until 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayberry 4 Paws, 125 Skyview Lane, c/o of Jane Taylor. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now