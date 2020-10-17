Shirley Bolen

Shirley Ann Tate Bolen, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away at Northern Regional Hospital, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Jan. 27, 1950, to the late Emmett and Lola Utt Tate. Mrs. Bolen was a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband, Paul "Gilbert" Bolen; a son, Jeff Bolen; a stepdaughter, Tammy Turner; a stepson, Carl Bolen; grandchildren and spouse, Teddy and Shannon Bolen, Mikey Goins, Eli Bolen, and many other grandchildren; great-grandchildren Cyrus Bolen and Orion Bolen; sisters Helen, Carolyn, and Linda; brothers Donnie and Clarence; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mrs. Bolen was preceded in death by her daughters, Lena Pavlisak, and Sheila Smith; a stepdaughter, Anita Bolt; brothers Howard, and Roy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Bolen family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.