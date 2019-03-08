JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shirley Flippin passed away in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday Feb. 26, 2019. She had made her home in Jacksonville since graduation from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1959. She was also a graduate of Pilot Mountain High School in 1955 and was of the Presbyterian faith. She was born to Sam and Pheba Jessup Flippin on Nov. 26, 1936, in the South Westfield community of Pilot Mountain. She is survived by two sisters Dolly Williams and Mary Jane (Arnold) Griffith; one sister-in-law Carolyn Flippin; and one brother-in-law Lester Simmons; three nieces, four nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; four brothers J.D, Samuel, Clay and Claude Flippin; and two sisters infant Peggy Jo and Wilma Simmons. She is also survived by a number of wonderful neighbors and friends in Jacksonville. She was a great cook, showering her neighbors and friends with her treats and goodies especially at Christmas. During her teaching years she traveled extensively overseas and in the U.S. with a small group of friends. Being the independent lady she was, she prearranged her final wishes with no services planned.