Mrs. Shirley Juanita Jefferson Jones, age 82, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Jones was born in Surry County on Sept. 17, 1937, to Roscoe Jefferson Sr. and Irene Reynolds Jefferson. She was retired from Kentucky Derby Hosiery, and attended White Plains Baptist Church. Surviving are a daughter, Sonya Jones; grandchildren, Christopher and Ashly Key, Caitlin Key, Sidney Butcher, Brandon Butcher; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Key, and Elijah Key; sisters Sarah Redman, Barbara Evans, Doris Bullin, and Josie Widener; brothers Roscoe Jefferson Jr. and Wayne Jefferson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Jones; daughters Sharon Jones and Sherry Shelton; sisters, Pansy Pedigo, Mecie Williams, Gaynelle Hawks, and Deborah Jefferson; brothers Kermit Jefferson and Roy Jefferson. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
