Shirley Nichols

Shirley Jane Tucker Nichols, 84, of Pilot Mountain, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 16, 2020, at The Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Shirley loved spending time with family and friends and especially her grandchildren who were the lights of her life. She was always busying herself with reading and puzzle books, she also loved to travel with her husband, helping at her church, and was a member of The Disabled American Veteran's Auxiliary in Mount Airy and enjoyed helping there. Shirley previously worked for Piedmont Airlines, although her last job was Senior Program Director of YVEDDI. Shirley leaves to cherish her precious memory, her husband, Walter Gray (Nick) Nichols; two sons, David (Julie) Nichols and Stephen (Susan) Nichols; daughter, Regina (Erik Gray) Winning; one brother, Angus (Mary) Tucker; grandchildren, Rylee Nichols, SSgt. Corey (SSgt. Elyssa) Hunt, who are also active duty Air Force for which Shirley was most proud, and Madeline Winning, Kelsey (Grant) Guittard and Casey Martin; one great-grandchild, Dahlia Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by five brothers, James Tucker, Joel Dennis (Monnie) Tucker, George B. (Juanita) Tucker, John Raymond "Buck" (Juanita) Tucker, and Howard (Hazel) Tucker; three sisters, Gladys (Fred) Smith, Mary Ethel (Radford) Bowman and Lillian Tucker. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at Hills Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Chamblin, Rev. Emmett Crotts and Rev. Danny Moore officiating.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to The Disabled American Veteran's Auxiliary, 131 W. Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030