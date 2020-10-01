Shirley Rogers

Mrs. Shirley Whitaker Rogers, age 64, of Dobson passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Little Shirley loved three things – old cars, old music and her family, especially Ronald. When the Great Spirit made Little Shirley he broke the mold. Though she wasn't American Indian she was raised around them and ended up marrying one – Ronald. She was like a sister to his siblings. She was an indigenous person at heart and she understood the struggles, pain and discrimination, because she felt them too through being married to Ronald. She also had a love of poetry. She wrote one called "Your Love Is Carried On," and so it is. Your family will carry on, because you are in our hearts every day and always will be. Because in indigenous languages there is no word for goodbye, so this is good morning. Say good morning to all our ancestors who have passed on. P.S. We will help take care of Ronald and Lorele. The family will have a memorial service on Friday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com