1/
Shirley Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Shirley Whitaker Rogers, age 64, of Dobson passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Little Shirley loved three things – old cars, old music and her family, especially Ronald. When the Great Spirit made Little Shirley he broke the mold. Though she wasn't American Indian she was raised around them and ended up marrying one – Ronald. She was like a sister to his siblings. She was an indigenous person at heart and she understood the struggles, pain and discrimination, because she felt them too through being married to Ronald. She also had a love of poetry. She wrote one called "Your Love Is Carried On," and so it is. Your family will carry on, because you are in our hearts every day and always will be. Because in indigenous languages there is no word for goodbye, so this is good morning. Say good morning to all our ancestors who have passed on. P.S. We will help take care of Ronald and Lorele. The family will have a memorial service on Friday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
(336) 386-8742
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved