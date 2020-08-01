1/1
Shirley Watts
Mrs. Shirley Ann Hiatt Watts, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Watts was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Albert Maurice and Macy Lassiter Hiatt. Shirley retired from Renfro Corporation and was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Paige Simmons and Tommy Brannock and Kim and David Hibbett; her grandchildren, Krista Berlin and Aaron, Anna Benson and Sterlin, Jade Haynes and Blake, Justin Simmons and Haven, and Jarrett Simmons and Leah Todd; her great-grandchildren, Alexis Grace Berlin, Sophie Quinn Simmons, Jaxon Ray Haynes, and Kylee Benson; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Peggy Dickerson and Betty and Eugene Simmons. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Watts; two sisters, Polly Payne and Jacqueline Gravley; and two brothers, James Albert Hiatt and Johnny Eugene Hiatt. A service of entombment will be held Monday, August 3, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum, with Bishop John Bradley officiating. No formal visitation will be held; however, friends may pay their respects at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The Watts family will receive friends at her home at 119 Noel Lane, Mount Airy, after the service on Monday afternoon. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
