Shirley Watts

Mrs. Shirley Ann Hiatt Watts, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Watts was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Albert Maurice and Macy Lassiter Hiatt. Shirley retired from Renfro Corporation and was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Paige Simmons and Tommy Brannock and Kim and David Hibbett; her grandchildren, Krista Berlin and Aaron, Anna Benson and Sterlin, Jade Haynes and Blake, Justin Simmons and Haven, and Jarrett Simmons and Leah Todd; her great-grandchildren, Alexis Grace Berlin, Sophie Quinn Simmons, Jaxon Ray Haynes, and Kylee Benson; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Peggy Dickerson and Betty and Eugene Simmons. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Watts; two sisters, Polly Payne and Jacqueline Gravley; and two brothers, James Albert Hiatt and Johnny Eugene Hiatt. A service of entombment will be held Monday, August 3, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum, with Bishop John Bradley officiating. No formal visitation will be held; however, friends may pay their respects at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The Watts family will receive friends at her home at 119 Noel Lane, Mount Airy, after the service on Monday afternoon. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.