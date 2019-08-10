Home

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Sonny Eugene Osborne, 72, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home. Mr. Osborne was born in Cabarrus County on April 9, 1947, to Jake Osborne and Myrtle Stanley Burge. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. Among the many who will always cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Mary Cox Osborne; daughters, Melissa Keffer and Sarah Levan; sons, Chris Obsorne and Mark Osborne; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Paul Marler. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
