LOWGAP — Mrs. Stella Lowe Creed, age 96, of Lowgap, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Creed was born in Surry County on June 8, 1922, to Clingman and Lelia Galyean Lowe. She was a loving mother who raised her children and then worked at Woodruff Evergreen and retired after working at Washington Mills (Tultex). Among the many who will always cherish her memory are daughters and son-in-law, Jo Ann and Richard "Red" Hiatt, Georgia and Woodie Goodson, Linda and Stanley Fleming, and Joyce and Greg Ramey; grandchildren, Billie Goodson (Jarrell Francis), Grant Cockerham, Brent Robertson (Melissa), Brandon Hiatt (Lila), and Brandi Holder (Barrett); great-grandchildren, Dakota Marshall (Landon), Breven Hiatt, Cody Nichols, Heather Johnson (Josh), Brock Holder, and Bristol Holder; and a great-great-grandson, Bentley Nichols. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Creed was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Creed; a brother, Clifford Lowe and a special niece Eula Mae Pugh. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Lawrence Warden. Burial will follow in Fisher Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.