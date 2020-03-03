|
|
Mrs. Stella Jane Johnson Hawks, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Hawks was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Surry County, one of four children born to the late Grady and Elizabeth McHone Johnson. Stella worked at Spencer's Inc. for many years and later retired from Kentucky Derby Hosiery. Following her retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher for Surry County Schools. While her children were in school, Stella served as treasurer and president of the White Plains Elementary School PTO. Mrs. Hawks was a Christian and a faithful member of Community Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir. She was a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, and grandmother and was a friend to all. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Dean Hawks of the home; her children, Katherine Galyean and Amanda and Jake Hooker, all of Mount Airy; her stepchildren, Tammy and Robert Beck of Mount Airy, Angie and Greg Edwards of Pilot Mountain, and Rodney and Angie Hawks of Mocksville; her grandchildren, Austin and Kaytee Isaacs, Jacob and Tamara Galyean, Corey and Sophie Galyean, Laken Edwards, Savana Edwards, Wyatt Hooker, Hannah Hooker, and Reid Hooker; a sister, Patsy Amburn of Mount Airy; a brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Cookie Johnson of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hawks was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Dean White; and a brother, Billy Johnson. The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m at Community Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bradley L. Quesinberry, the Rev. Steve Johnson, and the Rev. Kenneth Jessup officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, where her body will remain until carried to the church to lie-in-state 30 minutes before the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020