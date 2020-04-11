Home

More Obituaries for Stephen Brintle
Stephen Brintle Obituary

Stephen Denton Brintle, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Mr. Brintle was born in Surry County on April 23, 1949, to the late Hal Denton and Peggy Frye Brintle. Mr. Brintle worked many years for Proctor-Silex Inc, and then retired from R.J. Reynolds. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Ann Samuel Brintle; sons, Gregg Brintle and Jess Price, and Trampus Brintle; grandchildren, Austin, Blaize, and Karson Brintle; great-grandchildren, Ella, Avarie, Kannan, and Evie Brintle; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Trish and Dana Acker, and Mark Samuel; sisters and brother-in-law, Sharon and Timothy Perry, Sunni Brintle and partner Kevin Hardwick; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Phillip and Norma Brintle; many nieces and nephews. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Brintle family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
