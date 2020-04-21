|
|
Stephen Wayne Driver, 71, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born Oct. 26, 1948, to the late Jesse Travis Driver and Mary Luna Lowery Driver, he grew up in Yadkin County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ina Howell, and a brother, Travis Driver. Surviving are his wife Judy Baity Driver; daughter, Sheila (Jim) Todd; grandchildren, Drew Todd, Alena Todd, Will Todd; sister, Lois Felts; brother, Eugene (Arlene) Driver; several nieces and nephews. Steve was a proud alumnus of Courtney High School and N.C. State University. A Wolfpack fan, he was always looking forward to the next season. He was an engineer, plant manager, and salesman at Renfro Hosiery, Annedeen Hosiery, and Brown Wooten Hosiery before starting his own business, Motley Crew Hosiery. At the age of 30 he found running, a passion that continued until his death. When asked by a reporter why he ran, he replied, "I'm trying to see just how far and how fast I can run." He ran the Boston Marathon in 2:34. Later he took up biking and climbed Alpe d'Huez. He credited his success to his much-loved wife and roadie, Judy. He was always smiling and you could find him in a crowded room by his laugh. His affection was not limited to people, he rescued and loved many animals. Steve was a force of nature. A celebration of Steve's life will be held in better times. Memorials can be made to Reeves Community Center Foundation, 113 South Renfro St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Huntsville Historic Preservation Society, 5205 Courtney-Huntsville Rd., Yadkinville, NC. 27055. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020