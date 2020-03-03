|
|
ARARAT — Stephen "Steve" Douglas Marsh, 62, of Ararat, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Steve was born in Forsyth County to the late Gilliam and Dovie Marsh. He was a 1975 graduate of East Surry High School and worked at Adams-Millis, Homeplace Recreational Park and Modern Muffler. Steve enjoyed many hobbies including amateur radio, computer programming, playing disc golf, and paddling the Ararat River. He is survived by his daughter, Erica Gore, of Culpepper, Virginia; and brother J.V. Marsh, of Ararat. A special thank you to Northern Regional Hospital and Mountain Valley Hospice for their caring and compassion during his final days. Family and friends are invited to Mt. Zion Church in Ararat on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. for a celebration of life followed by visitation at the Fellowship Hall.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020