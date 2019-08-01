Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Smith Obituary

Mr. Stephen Smith, 44, passed away Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Surry County on June 12, 1975, to the late Charles Leroy and Alice Ophelia Cox Smith. Mr. Smith worked for the Virginia Industries of the Blind for many dedicated years and was an avid video gamer. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Robin Bunch Smith; a brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Jenny Smith; and his precious niece, Ophelia Grace Smith. A service of worship and celebration of Mr. Smith's life will be held on Sunday Aug. 4, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 3-4 p.m. A private burial will be held at Red Bank Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now