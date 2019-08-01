|
|
Mr. Stephen Smith, 44, passed away Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Surry County on June 12, 1975, to the late Charles Leroy and Alice Ophelia Cox Smith. Mr. Smith worked for the Virginia Industries of the Blind for many dedicated years and was an avid video gamer. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Robin Bunch Smith; a brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Jenny Smith; and his precious niece, Ophelia Grace Smith. A service of worship and celebration of Mr. Smith's life will be held on Sunday Aug. 4, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 3-4 p.m. A private burial will be held at Red Bank Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019