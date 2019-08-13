Home

A. Steve Coe II, 60, of Gastonia, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1959, in Winston-Salem, the son of Betty Roberts Coe and the late Steve Holland Coe I. In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by his wife of 36 years, Melanie Godfrey Coe; daughter, Natashia Ann Coe; son, Steve Holland Coe II; daughters and sons-in-law, Brittney Ammorette Coe Varuska and Chris, Tiffany Coe Rollings and Steven, Stephanie Nicole Skillicorn and Jared; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Ryan Coe and Charm; sister and brother-in-law, Stephne Hope Brown and Wes; brothers, David Coe, Eric Coe; grandchildren, Blaize, Talia, Indie, Nora, Iris, Kaige, Zyler, a new granddaughter on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 15, 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2710 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, with Bishop Neil Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2 p.m. at Lehi City Cemetery, Utah. Online condolences may be left at www.BensonFuneralServices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
