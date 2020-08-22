Steven Dawson

Mr. Steven Ray Dawson, 63, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Mecklenburg County, Oct. 14, 1956, to the late Theodore "Ted" Dalfred Dawson Sr. and Ellen Williams Dawson. He was a retired electrician and was currently managing The Callaway Apartments. Mr. Dawson proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Steven Michalowski; a grandson, Trent Michalowski; a sister, Holly and Wayne Nichols; a nephew, Jason Flippen; his loving girlfriend, Janet Carter; and by his pet Cockatiel, Boo Boo. A private graveside service for Mr. Dawson will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is proudly serving the Dawson family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Steve can be made to Amanda Michalowski, 207 Crane Way, Bunnlevel, NC 28327 to assist with final expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.