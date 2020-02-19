Home

Steven Jones Obituary

Mr. Steven Tyler Jones, 21, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at his home Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 11, 1999, to Diana Burgett Jones and Kevin Ray Jones. Steven was a funny, outgoing young man, always causing laughter with everyone he was with. His memories will be cherished by his parents, Diana and Kevin Jones; a special friend, Selena Torres; his greatest joy in life, his son, Tyler Torres; his sister, Caitlin Jones; his brother, Avery Jones; grandmother, Linda Burgett; several aunts and uncles and many cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb.22, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. David Sechrist and Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating. Burial will follow at the Jesse Jones Family Cemetery in Cana. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
