Steven Mosley

Steven Alexander Mosley Sr., 68, of Mount Airy, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home surrounded by his family. Mr. Mosley was born on July 17, 1952, to the late Mr. Alexander Monroe and Frankie Mae Danley Mosley. Steven was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be deeply missed by all. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 48 wonderful years, Valinda White Mosley; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven Alexander Mosley Jr. and wife Kelly, Scott Bradley Mosley and wife Vannah; grandchildren, Willian Brett Mosley and wife Jordan, Stephen Chase Mosley and fiancée Kenzie, Brooke Elizabeth Mosley, Dylan Scott Mosley, Camden David Mosley and Casen Alexander Mosley; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Mosley Whitley, Karen Mosley Sofia and husband Matt. Mr. Mosley was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service will be held at Union Cross Baptist Church Cemetery, Monday Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. with Dr. David Brady officiating. Friends and family wishing to pay their respects may do so Monday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 400, Mount Airy, North Carolina, 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.