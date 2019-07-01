|
Mrs. Sue Walters Braden, 66, wife of Curtis Braden of Mount Airy, passed away at her home Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born in Kannapolis, Jan. 11, 1953. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Adam Bellamy officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 1 to July 2, 2019