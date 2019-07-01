Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Braden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Braden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Braden Obituary

Mrs. Sue Walters Braden, 66, wife of Curtis Braden of Mount Airy, passed away at her home Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born in Kannapolis, Jan. 11, 1953. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Adam Bellamy officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.