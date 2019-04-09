Home

Mrs. Reba Sue Linville, age 71, of White Plains, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice home in Dobson. She was born Nov. 13, 1947, to the late Elbert Troy and Surrilda Ferguson Johnson. Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will surely be missed by all who knew her. She spent nine years at Colonial Care and 23 years at Northern Hospital, running the kitchen, before retiring in 2011. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 53 years, Charles Linville of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Todd Mitchell; son, Jeffrey Linville; grandchildren, Nathan Mitchell and Sarah Linville. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Linville was preceded in death by brothers: Wayburn, Truman, Elvis, Burley and Arvil "Bud" Johnson; sisters, Wilma "Chip" Taylor and Opal "Dean" Hodges. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Jimmy McCraw and Rev. Keith McCraw. Burial will follow in Laurel Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service at Moody Funeral Home.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
