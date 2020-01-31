|
Ms. Susan Charlene Atkins Horton, age 64, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Ms. Horton was born in Surry County on July 12, 1955, to Edward and Garnett Mae Cassell Atkins. Surviving is a niece Hope Davis; a nephew, Dale Atkins; great nieces and nephews, Courtney Holland, Brittany Hill, Heather Moser, Chris Atkins, Corey Atkins, and Alec Bullington; great-great nieces and nephews, Kenley Jessup, Miracle Williams, Blade Hill, Bradyn Holland, Jared Jessup, and Asher Bullington. In addition to her parents, Ms. Horton was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Horton, and a son, Jonathan Horton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, at Blackwater United Methodist Church by Rev. Ray Hutson and Rev. George Jones, Jr. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Sunday, one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
