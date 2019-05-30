Mrs. Sylvia Jean Gammons Brown, 80, of 459 Holly Springs Road, Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday night, May 29, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Brown was born April 7, 1939, in Surry County, the daughter of William Clyde Gammons and the late Susan Mary Ella Hiatt Gammons. Sylvia was a dedicated member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served the Lord by holding many callings in the church. She was a delightful cook with a mouthwatering specialty of pecan pie. Sylvia was a well-known figure in Holly Springs as the co-owner of Holly Springs Grocery. Sylvia, along with husband Billy Brown, and sister-in-law and husband Barbara Jean and Boyd Jessup, ran Holly Springs Grocery for more than 30 years. Before running the store, Sylvia helped run the family farm. Sylvia was one of the hardest workers on the farm, whether the family was growing corn, tobacco, or a variety of other crops. She loved to garden, both with flowers and vegetables, in her free time. She is survived by her husband of 59 years and eternal companion, Billy Lee Brown, of the home; father William Clyde Gammons; two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Debbie Brown of Mount Airy and Mark and Elizabeth Brown of Cary; daughter and son-in-law Angelia and Kerry Smith; five grandchildren and their spouses, Mary Elizabeth Brown, Christopher Brown, Asia Brown, Jesse and Jennifer Smith, Cory Smith, and Ryan Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nelda and Jimmy Draughn of Mount Airy, and Cassie and Frank Boles of Pilot Mountain; brother and sister-in-law Rayford and Judy Gammons of Mount Airy; sister-in-law and husband, Beverly and Mike Branch of Hollywood, Maryland; as well as many nieces and nephews. Sylvia was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Mary Ella Hiatt Gammons; two sisters-in-law, Bethania Brown and Barbara Jessup and her husband, Boyd Jessup. The family will see family and friends Friday, May 31, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the home of Billy Brown at 459 Holly Springs Road. The funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Golf Course Road, Pilot Mountain, with the burial following at Oakdale Cemetery in Mount Airy. The family will receive friends for an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Nurse Tina Leonard and Hospice caregiver Sheila Craddock and all the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care and support during Sylvia's extended illness.