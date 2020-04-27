|
|
ARARAT, Va. — Sylvia Aleene Hawks Inscore, age 91, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born on July 13, 1928, to the late George and Roxie Thompson Hawks. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are a daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Benjie Hiatt; grandchildren, Brian and Tim King; great-grandchildren, Adam and Bailey King as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mrs. Inscore was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Inscore; son, Vernon Inscore; brothers, Irvin, Garnet, Duck, Barney and Clinton Hawks. The family would like to send out a special thanks to the staff at Blue Ridge Home Health Care and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care as well as her caregivers, Sheena Moncus, Connie Inscore and Taylor Arnder. The family would also like to thank Caroline Choate for the many cards and letters sent to Mrs. Inscore. Also a very special thank you to special neighbors Greg Bowman and Otto Hiatt for all the help they gave to Mrs. Inscore over the time they lived alongside her. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Willis Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020