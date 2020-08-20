Sylvia Christine Lichvar Mayer went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Aug. 19. She was born on Dec. 25, 1925, to Roy E. and Velma S. Hiatt of Mount Airy. After graduating from Flat Rock High School, she traveled to Washington, D.C., where she patriotically served her country working for the NSA. She and her husband, Andrew Lichvar, retired from the government and returned to her hometown of Mount Airy. Sylvia, whose faith in Jesus was a foundational part of her life, served faithfully as a deaconess, Sunday school teacher, and WMU leader. She is survived by four sons and daughter- in-laws: Richard and Cathy Lichvar of Winchester, Va.; Joel and Paulette Lichvar; John and Sandra Lichvar; and Larry and Amanda Lichvar, all of Mount Airy, along with eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as four stepsons and one stepdaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pat Tesh; a brother, Jake Hiatt; and two husbands, Andrew Lichvar and William F. Mayer. Her celebration of life services will be held at Flat Rock Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 22, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and a service following at 11 a.m. with internment afterward at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Mount Airy. The services will be officiated by Rev. Rusty Reed. Please observe COVID guidelines. Donations can be given in lieu of flowers to Mountain Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy or Flat Rock Baptist Church 1313 E. Pine St., Mount Airy. A special thanks to all her caregivers. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.