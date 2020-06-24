Sylvia Taylor

Sylvia Gay Lewis Taylor, age 77, of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday, June 23. She was born in Forsyth County on July 2, 1942, to the late George and Irene Pike Lewis. She was a loving mother, sister and friend who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are a son, Denver Taylor Jr. and fiancé Michelle Sams; sister, Dorothy Stevens; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Irene Lewis, Tim and April Lewis; nieces Teresa Marshall and special friend Mike Blevins, Donna Phillips and husband Doug; nephews Mike Stevens, and Gary and Robbie Lewis as well as a host of friends. In addition to her parents Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Lee "Dink" Taylor Sr. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens on Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so during business hours on Thursday, June 24, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.